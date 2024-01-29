We Are China

People prepare for upcoming Spring Festival in Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:06, January 29, 2024

People select shrimps during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People select products during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A merchant helps a customer carry a bag of rice during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People select products during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

