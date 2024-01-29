Home>>
People prepare for upcoming Spring Festival in Tianjin
(Xinhua) 09:06, January 29, 2024
People select shrimps during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
People select products during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A merchant helps a customer carry a bag of rice during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
People select products during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
