Cultural activities held on bullet train for upcoming Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:35, January 30, 2024

Staff members perform a poetry recital onboard G7575 bullet train, Jan. 29, 2024. A series of traditional cultural activities, such as opera performance and paper cutting show, were held on the bullet train on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

China officially ushered in its largest annual population migration on Jan. 26. The 40-day travel surge, also known as "chunyun," will see hundreds of millions of people return home and reunite with their friends and families.

Staff members and young passengers show souvenirs onboard G7575 bullet train, Jan. 29, 2024. A series of traditional cultural activities, such as opera performance and paper cutting show, were held on the bullet train on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A craftsman shows a piece of paper cutting work onboard G7575 bullet train, Jan. 29, 2024. A series of traditional cultural activities, such as opera performance and paper cutting show, were held on the bullet train on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Staff members and passengers pose for a photo onboard G7575 bullet train, Jan. 29, 2024. A series of traditional cultural activities, such as opera performance and paper cutting show, were held on the bullet train on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An actress performs Huangmei opera onboard G7575 bullet train, Jan. 29, 2024. A series of traditional cultural activities, such as opera performance and paper cutting show, were held on the bullet train on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Passengers are invited for food tasting onboard G7575 bullet train, Jan. 29, 2024. A series of traditional cultural activities, such as opera performance and paper cutting show, were held on the bullet train on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)