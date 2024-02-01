Home>>
Spring Festival decorations seen in Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 08:52, February 01, 2024
People walk past Spring Festival decorations on a street in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Spring Festival decorations are seen on a street in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
People look at Spring Festival decorations in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
A customer buys Spring Festival decorations at a shop in Yuen Long of Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland spokesperson extends Spring Festival greetings to Taiwan compatriots
- Feature: Cultural event held in Saudi university celebrates Spring Festival
- Chinese state councilor emphasizes well-heated, safe festival for disadvantaged
- Zigong lanterns crafted for upcoming Spring Festival
- China ushers in new consumption scenarios ahead of Spring Festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.