Spring Festival decorations seen in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:52, February 01, 2024

People walk past Spring Festival decorations on a street in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Spring Festival decorations are seen on a street in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

People look at Spring Festival decorations in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

A customer buys Spring Festival decorations at a shop in Yuen Long of Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

