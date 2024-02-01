Splendid lanterns illuminate Baotu Spring in Shandong

Ecns.cn) 14:02, February 01, 2024

Baotu Spring is lit up by spectacular lanterns to greet the Chinese New Year in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Caiyi)

The 43rd Baotu Spring Lantern Show is scheduled to kick off on Feb. 10, 2024, the first day of the Year of the Dragon in Jinan.

