Splendid lanterns illuminate Baotu Spring in Shandong
Baotu Spring is lit up by spectacular lanterns to greet the Chinese New Year in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Caiyi)
The 43rd Baotu Spring Lantern Show is scheduled to kick off on Feb. 10, 2024, the first day of the Year of the Dragon in Jinan.
Baotu Spring is lit up by spectacular lanterns to greet the Chinese New Year in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Caiyi)
