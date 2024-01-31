Home>>
Nanchang readies high-speed trains for Spring Festival travel rush
By Fan Liuyi, Di Jingyuan and He Jiahao (People's Daily App) 16:54, January 31, 2024
The Nanchang High-speed Train Maintenance Center in Jiangxi Province is gearing up to meet the surge in passenger volume and ensure the safe and efficient operation of its trains for the upcoming Spring Festival holiday. The Spring Festival travel rush, also known as "Chunyun," will see hundreds of millions of people braving bustling trains and other crowded vehicles to reach home and reunite with their friends and families.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Women of She ethnic group dress up to welcome Lunar New Year in Zhejiang
- In pics: dragon-shaped installations in preparation for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in San Francisco
- Decorations set up to celebrate upcoming Spring Festival in Yongxi ancient town, SW China
- Festive event held in Laos to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year
- 2024 Happy Chinese New Year Gala held in Pretoria, South Africa
- China's slow trains ensure smooth trips during Spring Festival travel rush
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.