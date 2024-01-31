Nanchang readies high-speed trains for Spring Festival travel rush

By Fan Liuyi, Di Jingyuan and He Jiahao (People's Daily App) 16:54, January 31, 2024

The Nanchang High-speed Train Maintenance Center in Jiangxi Province is gearing up to meet the surge in passenger volume and ensure the safe and efficient operation of its trains for the upcoming Spring Festival holiday. The Spring Festival travel rush, also known as "Chunyun," will see hundreds of millions of people braving bustling trains and other crowded vehicles to reach home and reunite with their friends and families.

