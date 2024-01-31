Women of She ethnic group dress up to welcome Lunar New Year in Zhejiang
Women of She ethnic group in traditional costumes participate in a rehearsal for a local Spring Festival gala at Cangnan County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)
Women of She ethnic group in traditional costumes participate in a bamboo dance for a local Spring Festival gala at Cangnan County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)
Women of She ethnic group in traditional costumes participate in a bamboo dance for a local Spring Festival gala at Cangnan County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)
A woman of She ethnic group in traditional costume participates in a rehearsal for a local Spring Festival gala at Cangnan County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)
Women of She ethnic group in traditional costumes participate in a rehearsal for a local Spring Festival gala at Cangnan County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)
Women of She ethnic group in traditional costumes participate in a bamboo dance for a local Spring Festival gala at Cangnan County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)
