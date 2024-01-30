In pics: dragon-shaped installations in preparation for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in San Francisco
This photo taken on Jan. 28, 2024 shows a dragon-shaped installation in preparation for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a supermarket in San Francisco, the United States. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)
A child poses with a dragon-shaped installation in preparation for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at the Union Square in San Francisco, the United States, Jan. 28, 2024. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)
Children watch a dragon-shaped installation in preparation for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in San Francisco, the United States, Jan. 28, 2024. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
People watch a dragon-shaped installation in preparation for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a shopping mall in San Francisco, the United States, Jan. 28, 2024. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)
