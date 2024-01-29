Home>>
Homebound reunions: Emotions stir during Spring Festival Travel Rush
(People's Daily App) 16:19, January 29, 2024
As the Chinese Spring Festival Travel Rush commenced on Friday, many are starting to return to their hometowns across the country to reunite with their loved ones. But the first reunion during these homecoming trips usually occurs at an exit or departure gate. Intense emotions of anticipation, joy, and delight are experienced as people depart from train stations and airports, reuniting with their loved ones.
(Produced by Liu Haozhe)
