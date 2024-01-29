In pics: "village gala" held on train No. 5640 running on Shanghai-Kunming railway

Xinhua) 11:03, January 29, 2024

Actors of ethnic minorities offer wine to railway constructors on the train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A "village gala" was held on the train No. 5640 running on the Shanghai-Kunming railway on Friday, during which folk customs and specialty food of Miao and Dong ethnic groups were displayed for passengers along the way.

The pair of "slow trains" No. 5640 and No. 5639 run in Guizhou Province between Yuping Dong Autonomous County of Tongren City and Guizhou's capital Guiyang City. The trains pass through several townships in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, connecting more than 100 ethnic minority villages along the 337-km route.

Temporary fairs are also held aboard the trains where passengers are able to purchase goods in preparation for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

Passengers are pictured on the train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors of ethnic minorities chat on the train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors of ethnic minorities prepare to perform on the train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An actor of ethnic minorities prepares to perform on the train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors of ethnic minorities perform on the train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers with goods for sale wait to board the train No. 5640 at Liugeji Railway Station along the Shanghai-Kunming Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers with goods for sale wait for the train No. 5640 at Liugeji Railway Station along the Shanghai-Kunming Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors of ethnic minorities perform on the train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors of ethnic minorities perform on the train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers carrying vegetables for sale prepare to board the train No. 5640 at Liugeji Railway Station along the Shanghai-Kunming Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

The train No. 5640 arrives at Zhenyuan Railway Station along the Shanghai-Kunming Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 26, 2024 shows the train No. 5640 arriving at Liugeji Railway Station along the Shanghai-Kunming Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager carrying vegetables prepares to sell them aboard the train No. 5640 at Liugeji Railway Station along the Shanghai-Kunming Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers carrying goods for sale board the train No. 5640 at Liugeji Railway Station along the Shanghai-Kunming Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)