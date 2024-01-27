Chinese New Year to be celebrated in Serbia

Xinhua) 14:17, January 27, 2024

BELGRADE, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Serbia will celebrate the Chinese New Year from Jan. 29 to Feb. 19 to welcome the "Year of the Dragon" with a series of cultural events across Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis, and Smederevo, organizers announced at a press conference here on Friday.

Organized by the Serbian government, the Chinese Embassy, and the Belt and Road Institute, the celebration will highlight diverse cultural performances, including opera by the "Zhejiang Wu" troupe in Nis and Novi Sad, along with interactive exhibitions, tea ceremony presentations, martial arts, and puppet shows in Smederevo.

Belgrade's festivities will feature events at the Galerija shopping center and a spectacular fireworks display at Belgrade Waterfront, culminating in a concert by the Chinese National Traditional Orchestra at Ilija M. Kolarac Endowment on Feb. 19.

Ambassador of China to Serbia Li Ming said the Chinese New Year is about family reunion and happiness, adding that the universal values of humanity and well-being of people are common values shared both by the Chinese and Serbian people.

"The Serbian government takes pride in showcasing different aspects of Chinese culture each year," said Danijel Nikolic, assistant to the General Secretary of the Serbian Government.

Bojan Lalic, director of the Belt and Road Institute, said the objective of the festivities is to strengthen cultural bonds and foster mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation.

"We have planned a variety of activities, including artistic performances, opera, concerts, exhibitions, and workshops on traditional arts and Chinese culture," Lalic said

