Exhibition held in Shanghai to show Chinese New Year customs

Xinhua) 08:17, January 29, 2024

A craftsperson shows paper cutting works during an exhibition of Chinese New Year customs at Shanghai Mass Art Center in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 28, 2024. Hundreds of exhibits including photos and unique products of Shanghai have been displayed at the exhibition to show Chinese New Year customs in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People visit an exhibition of Chinese New Year customs at Shanghai Mass Art Center in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 28, 2024. Hundreds of exhibits including photos and unique products of Shanghai have been displayed at the exhibition to show Chinese New Year customs in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Calligraphers write Spring Festival couplets for visitors during an exhibition of Chinese New Year customs at Shanghai Mass Art Center in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 28, 2024. Hundreds of exhibits including photos and unique products of Shanghai have been displayed at the exhibition to show Chinese New Year customs in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

An inheritor of intangible cultural heritage shows his hat under the theme of "Year of the Dragon" during an exhibition of Chinese New Year customs at Shanghai Mass Art Center in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 28, 2024. Hundreds of exhibits including photos and unique products of Shanghai have been displayed at the exhibition to show Chinese New Year customs in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)