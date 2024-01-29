Chinese New Year culture festival held in E China's town

Xinhua) 09:01, January 29, 2024

People perform during a Chinese New Year culture festival in Lianhua Town of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. A culture festival celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year is held in Lianhua Town on Sunday. Tourists enjoyed watching traditional performances while having delicacies at a large open-air banquet consisted of 100 tables amid a bustling and festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People perform dragon dance during a Chinese New Year culture festival in Lianhua Town of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People take part in an open-air banquet during a Chinese New Year culture festival in Lianhua Town of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists and villagers watch lion dance during a Chinese New Year culture festival in Lianhua Town of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A man makes maci, a local snack made from sticky rice, during a Chinese New Year culture festival in Lianhua Town of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People take part in an open-air banquet during a Chinese New Year culture festival in Lianhua Town of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People take part in an open-air banquet during a Chinese New Year culture festival in Lianhua Town of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

