Traditional costume parade celebrates Spring Festival in Nanjing
People in traditional Chinese costumes attend a parade to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Dragon in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
