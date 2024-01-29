Cultural event celebrating upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year held in Morocco
People watch a tea art performance during a cultural event marking the coming Chinese Spring Festival in Rabat, Morocco, on Jan. 27, 2024. The cultural event kicked off here on Jan. 22 and concluded on Jan. 27 to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
A Moroccan singer sings a Chinese song during a cultural event marking the coming Chinese Spring Festival in Rabat, Morocco, on Jan. 27, 2024. The cultural event kicked off here on Jan. 22 and concluded on Jan. 27 to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
A child displays a handicraft made from eggshell during a cultural event marking the coming Chinese Spring Festival in Rabat, Morocco, on Jan. 27, 2024. The cultural event kicked off here on Jan. 22 and concluded on Jan. 27 to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
People look at traditional Chinese knotting demonstration during a cultural event marking the coming Chinese Spring Festival in Rabat, Morocco, on Jan. 27, 2024. The cultural event kicked off here on Jan. 22 and concluded on Jan. 27 to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
Photos
