Budapest hosts Chinese New Year celebration events

Xinhua) 13:30, January 29, 2024

BUDAPEST, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Budapest played host to the 2024 "Happy Chinese New Year", an annual brand activity held to celebrate Spring Festival, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Hungary on Thursday.

The launch ceremony featured keynotes from Gong Tao, the Chinese ambassador to Hungary, and Janos Csak, Hungary's minister for culture and innovation.

"Today's 'Happy Chinese New Year' launch ceremony not only represents the beginning of Hungary's Year of the Dragon Chinese New Year celebrations, but will also kick off various activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Hungary," Gong said.

"The Chinese-Hungarian relations are at their best period in history," he added.

Csak highlighted the historical significance of the relationship. "There has been a long-standing deep kinship and mutual respect between the Hungarian and Chinese people. One of the roots of this is the awareness that we Hungarians also originated from Asia. We are the most westerly eastern people," he said.

"In today's world where conflicts are frequent, the connectivity, dialogue and exchanges between Hungary and China will play a positive role in the harmony of the entire world," the minister added.

Artistic performances like the "Kalotaszeg Dances" by the Hungarian National Folk Dance Ensemble and "Song of Purity and Peace" by the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater, along with a mixed Hungarian-Chinese choir, added to the ceremony's charm.

It is the first cultural event in Hungary's 2024 "Happy Chinese New Year" series. It will also launch a number of other activities such as the "Southern Fujian Style" cultural performance and the Chinatown New Year fair to celebrate the Chinese New Year with the Hungarian people.

