Students in Malaysia create dragon-themed long scrolls for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 14:53, January 29, 2024

Students create a long scroll in Kelang, Selangor state, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2024. Around 200 students in Kelang participate in the creation of dragon-themed long scrolls to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Students paint on long scrolls in Kelang, Selangor state, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2024. Around 200 students in Kelang participate in the creation of dragon-themed long scrolls to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People pose for photos with a long scroll in Kelang, Selangor state, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2024. Around 200 students in Kelang participate in the creation of dragon-themed long scrolls to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A student paints on a long scroll in Kelang, Selangor state, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2024. Around 200 students in Kelang participate in the creation of dragon-themed long scrolls to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A student paints on a long scroll in Kelang, Selangor state, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2024. Around 200 students in Kelang participate in the creation of dragon-themed long scrolls to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

