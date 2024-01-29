Students in Malaysia create dragon-themed long scrolls for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year
Students create a long scroll in Kelang, Selangor state, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2024. Around 200 students in Kelang participate in the creation of dragon-themed long scrolls to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Students paint on long scrolls in Kelang, Selangor state, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2024. Around 200 students in Kelang participate in the creation of dragon-themed long scrolls to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
People pose for photos with a long scroll in Kelang, Selangor state, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2024. Around 200 students in Kelang participate in the creation of dragon-themed long scrolls to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
A student paints on a long scroll in Kelang, Selangor state, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2024. Around 200 students in Kelang participate in the creation of dragon-themed long scrolls to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
A student paints on a long scroll in Kelang, Selangor state, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2024. Around 200 students in Kelang participate in the creation of dragon-themed long scrolls to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
