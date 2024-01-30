We Are China

Light decorations seen before Chinese Lunar New Year in Macao

Xinhua) 09:19, January 30, 2024

Light decorations are seen ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in south China's Macao, Jan. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People take pictures of light decorations ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in south China's Macao, Jan. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People take pictures of light decorations ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in south China's Macao, Jan. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

