Festive event held in Laos to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year

January 31, 2024

VIENTIANE, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Laos hosted an event here to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year.

The event held on Monday was attended by Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Vansy Kuamua, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Laos Wang Chang, Director of the China Cultural Center in Laos Li Yiping, along with more than 100 participants from Lao and Chinese sides.

At the event, an orchestra from east China's Jiangsu Province presented a wonderful folk music performance to the Lao people. The concert started with the "Dance of the Golden Snake," and concluded with Lao's famous song called "The Land of Freedom."

Speaking at the event, Vansy said Laos and China are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, and the people of the two nations have a long history of friendly exchanges.

"On behalf of the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism and the people of all ethnic groups in Laos, I would like to extend my best wishes to the Chinese people and wish you all a happy Lunar New Year," said Vansy.

The China Cultural Center in Laos will continue to organize various activities, such as hand-wrapping dumplings workshop, cultural exhibitions, Chinese traditional costume wearing and other activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year 2024.

The 78th United Nations General Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Dec. 22, 2023, officially designating the Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, as a UN floating holiday.

