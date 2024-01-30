Home>>
2024 Happy Chinese New Year Gala held in Pretoria, South Africa
(Xinhua) 16:26, January 30, 2024
An artist performs Yu Opera during the 2024 Happy Chinese New Year Gala in Pretoria, South Africa, Jan. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Children receive paper cutting works during the 2024 Happy Chinese New Year Gala in Pretoria, South Africa, Jan. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
People perform dragon dance during the 2024 Happy Chinese New Year Gala in Pretoria, South Africa, Jan. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
