2024 Happy Chinese New Year Gala held in Pretoria, South Africa

Xinhua) 16:26, January 30, 2024

An artist performs Yu Opera during the 2024 Happy Chinese New Year Gala in Pretoria, South Africa, Jan. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Children receive paper cutting works during the 2024 Happy Chinese New Year Gala in Pretoria, South Africa, Jan. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

People perform dragon dance during the 2024 Happy Chinese New Year Gala in Pretoria, South Africa, Jan. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

