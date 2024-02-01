Chinese foreign ministry holds 2024 New Year reception

Xinhua) 08:28, February 01, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday hosted the Chinese Foreign Ministry's 2024 New Year reception at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing.

More than 400 people attended the event, including diplomatic envoys from various countries, representatives of international organizations in China and representatives of Chinese government departments.

Addressing the reception, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China's diplomatic service has risen to challenges and forged ahead with a great sense of responsibility over the past year.

China has remained committed to dialogue and cooperation, served as a staunch pillar in healthy interactions between major countries, and acted on the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, he said. China has proved a reliable partner in the joint construction of the Asian community and a powerful engine in the promotion of global recovery, pursued progress for all, been a steadfast member of the Global South, and remained committed to promoting peace talks, making new contributions to world peace and common development, Wang said.

The year 2024 is crucial for the advancement of Chinese modernization on all fronts. Building a community with a shared future for humanity is the noble goal China is pursuing in its major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics for the new era, Wang added.

China stands ready to work with all countries to cement the foundations of peace and security, pool strength for friendship and cooperation, follow the right path of multilateralism, and build a future of development and prosperity, he said.

Martin Mpana, dean of the foreign diplomatic corps in China and Cameroon's ambassador to China, sent best wishes to the Chinese people for a happy New Year on behalf of the diplomatic corps. He said that countries around the world look forward to making joint efforts, under the guidance of the three global initiatives proposed by China, to make the world safer, more peaceful and more prosperous.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)