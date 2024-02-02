Home>>
Lutai Farmers Market full of Chinese New Year atmosphere
(People's Daily App) 16:03, February 02, 2024
With about 400 years of history, Lutai Farmers Market in North China's Tianjin is where locals do their holiday shopping. As the Spring Festival approaches, let's check out the festive atmosphere from above and welcome the arrival of the Dragon Year.
(Produced by Zhu Yingqi and Liu Lifeng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
