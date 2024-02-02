Villagers unite to clear mountainous road for Chinese New Year homecoming

(People's Daily App) 16:00, February 02, 2024

In Central China’s Hunan Province, nearly 60 villagers spent five hours clearing snow along a 2-kilometer-long mountainous road in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture to welcome their families and friends home for Chinese New Year. According to one of the villagers surnamed Fan, recent heavy snowfall had rendered the roads impassable for vehicles. With the Chinese New Year approaching, the villagers came together to clear the snow-covered road to ensure the safe return of their relatives and friends, who have been working in cities across the country.

(Edited by Chen Yantong)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)