Chinese New Year concert charms audience in Latvia

Xinhua) 13:54, February 04, 2024

RIGA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese New Year concert "Happy Spring Festival" was held here, charming an audience of around 500 people from various walks of life.

Artists from the China National Opera House presented a musical feast on Thursday, introducing the concertgoers to traditional Chinese culture as well as delivering brilliant renditions of classical pieces of Western music.

"The concert was marvelous! The artists are wonderful. You can feel the happiness and joy of life in their singing. It is their artistic delivery, such a positive approach," said Danielle Shumsky from the International Women's Club in Riga.

A rendition of two Latvian folk songs, performed by both vocalists and instrumentalists, also got ovations from the audience.

"This mutual communication allows peoples to understand each other better," Anatolijs Butenko, an employee with the exhibition company BT1, said, adding that he was enriched by the knowledge of the Chinese culture.

Another member of the audience, Marija Krumina, said, "I am so glad that such artists, professionals visit here in Latvia to delight us ... A celebration for the soul and a feast for the spirit."

