Fiji issues Year of Dragon stamps to celebrate Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 13:36, February 04, 2024

SUVA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- A launching ceremony was held at a town near the Fijian capital for the Year of the Dragon stamps on Saturday in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10.

Speaking at the ceremony in Nausori, Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere acknowledged the event as an opportunity to recognize the achievements and contributions of the Chinese community, reflecting the enduring relationship between Fiji and China.

Ma Guoliang, commercial counselor of the Chinese embassy in Fiji, said the Chinese dragon is a totem of the Chinese nation that symbolizes luck, prosperity and strength, adding that he believes the dragon will bring good luck to every Fijian friend.

Activities featuring Chinese culture and food were presented at the ceremony for both Chinese and local customers to immerse themselves in the traditional Chinese New Year atmosphere.

The event was co-sponsored by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Chinese embassy in Fiji, and hosted by the China Cultural Center in the island country.

