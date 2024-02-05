Beginning of Spring marked across China

Xinhua) 08:15, February 05, 2024

A child bites a radish slice, which is called "Yaochun", a ritual expressing the wish for everything to go smoothly on the day of "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform on the day of "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A resident makes spring rolls on the day of "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

