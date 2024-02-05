Cultural event held in Jordan to mark Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 10:19, February 05, 2024

AMMAN, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- A cultural event was held in the Jordanian capital Amman on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year.

The event, which featured artistic performances, heritage shows, Chinese calligraphy writing, traditional games, Chinese tea-tasting, was organized by the China Cultural Center in Amman and the TAG Confucius Institute in Jordan.

Shi Wei, the cultural counselor of the Chinese embassy in Jordan, said the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, offers an opportunity to strengthen the traditional friendship between Chinese and Jordanians.

More than 130 students and teachers from a local school attended the event.

