In pics: Lunar New Year celebration event at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York
Visitors learn Chinese calligraphy during a Lunar New Year celebration event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the United States, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
A boy learns to make a Chinese woodblock printing work during a Lunar New Year celebration event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the United States, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
Visitors show Chinese woodblock printing works they made during a Lunar New Year celebration event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the United States, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
Visitors watch a dragon dance performance during a Lunar New Year celebration event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the United States, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
Visitors look at figurines of twelve zodiac animals dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) during a Lunar New Year celebration event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the United States, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
Visitors watch a dragon dance performance during a Lunar New Year celebration event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the United States, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
People visit a Lunar New Year celebration event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the United States, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
