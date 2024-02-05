In pics: Lunar New Year celebration event at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

Xinhua) 09:20, February 05, 2024

Visitors learn Chinese calligraphy during a Lunar New Year celebration event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the United States, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A boy learns to make a Chinese woodblock printing work during a Lunar New Year celebration event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the United States, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Visitors show Chinese woodblock printing works they made during a Lunar New Year celebration event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the United States, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Visitors watch a dragon dance performance during a Lunar New Year celebration event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the United States, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Visitors look at figurines of twelve zodiac animals dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) during a Lunar New Year celebration event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the United States, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Visitors watch a dragon dance performance during a Lunar New Year celebration event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the United States, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People visit a Lunar New Year celebration event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the United States, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)