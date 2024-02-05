Event celebrating upcoming Chinese New Year held in China's Hong Kong
Visitors in Hanfu costumes, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, select snacks during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year at the Temple Street in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Artists write Spring Festival couplets during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year at the Temple Street in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Overseas students watch as artists write Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year at the Temple Street in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Overseas students pose for photos with Spring Festival couplets during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year at the Temple Street in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Artists write Spring Festival couplets during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year at the Temple Street in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Artists write Spring Festival couplets during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year at the Temple Street in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
A boy plays Touhu game, or pitch-pot game, an ancient entertainment that requires players to throw arrows from a set distance into a pot, during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year at the Temple Street in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
