Snow scenery of Wuxi County, SW China

Xinhua) 09:42, February 05, 2024

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows the scenery after a snowfall in Wenfeng Township of Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows the scenery after a snowfall in Wenfeng Township of Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows the scenery of Hongchiba scenic spot after a snowfall in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows the scenery of Hongchiba scenic spot after a snowfall in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows the scenery after a snowfall in Wenfeng Township of Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows the scenery of Hongchiba scenic spot after a snowfall in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows the scenery after a snowfall in Wenfeng Township of Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows the scenery of Hongchiba scenic spot after a snowfall in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows the scenery after a snowfall in Wenfeng Township of Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

