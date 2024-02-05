Snow scenery of Wuxi County, SW China
An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows the scenery after a snowfall in Wenfeng Township of Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows the scenery of Hongchiba scenic spot after a snowfall in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows the scenery of Hongchiba scenic spot after a snowfall in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows the scenery of Hongchiba scenic spot after a snowfall in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows the scenery of Hongchiba scenic spot after a snowfall in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
