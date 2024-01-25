Home>>
Charming squad of snowmen adorns scenic area in Jilin
(People's Daily App) 16:37, January 25, 2024
Hundreds of adorable snowmen are seen scattered throughout the snowy Changbai Mountain Scenic Area, a nationally recognized 5A-level scenic area in Jilin Province. Dressed in festive red scarves, they exude even more charm with their innocent expressions.
