Charming squad of snowmen adorns scenic area in Jilin

(People's Daily App) 16:37, January 25, 2024

Hundreds of adorable snowmen are seen scattered throughout the snowy Changbai Mountain Scenic Area, a nationally recognized 5A-level scenic area in Jilin Province. Dressed in festive red scarves, they exude even more charm with their innocent expressions.

