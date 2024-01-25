Home>>
'Tidal trees' frozen on Qiantang River
(Ecns.cn) 16:12, January 25, 2024
Giant tree pattern appears on the frozen Qiantang River due to a cold snap in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shen Yiliang)
