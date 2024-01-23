We Are China

Snow scenery across China

Ecns.cn) 14:53, January 23, 2024

Snow scenery of Ahahu national wetland park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)

A cold wave swept central and eastern regions of China, bringing heavy snowfall on Monday.

Snow scenery of Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)

The Star of Nanchang ferries wheel runs in snow in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

