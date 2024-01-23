Home>>
Snow scenery across China
(Ecns.cn) 14:53, January 23, 2024
Snow scenery of Ahahu national wetland park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)
A cold wave swept central and eastern regions of China, bringing heavy snowfall on Monday.
Snow scenery of Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)
The Star of Nanchang ferries wheel runs in snow in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.