Snow scenery in Switzerland

Xinhua) 16:59, January 19, 2024

This photo taken on the train from St. Moritz to Davos shows the snow scenery in Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

This photo taken on the train from St. Moritz to Davos shows the snow scenery in Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

This photo taken on the train from St. Moritz to Davos shows the snow scenery in Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

This photo taken on the train from St. Moritz to Davos shows the snow scenery in Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

This photo taken on the train from St. Moritz to Davos shows the snow scenery in Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)