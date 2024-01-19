Languages

Friday, January 19, 2024

Snow scenery in Switzerland

(Xinhua) 16:59, January 19, 2024

This photo taken on the train from St. Moritz to Davos shows the snow scenery in Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

