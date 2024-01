We Are China

Snow scenery of Frankfurt, Germany

Xinhua) 09:10, January 19, 2024

People watch dogs playing on the snow-covered lawn in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 18, 2024. Snow fell in Frankfurt on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A man records flying pigeons in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 18, 2024. Snow fell in Frankfurt on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People and a tram are seen after snow in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 18, 2024. Snow fell in Frankfurt on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People are seen in front of the Alte Oper in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 18, 2024. Snow fell in Frankfurt on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A Euro sign is seen in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 18, 2024. Snow fell in Frankfurt on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

