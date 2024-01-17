We Are China

People enjoy snow scenery in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 08:26, January 17, 2024

A tourist enjoys snow scenery on the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists enjoy snow scenery on the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists take a selfie on the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2024 shows tourists visiting the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists take a selfie on the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists enjoy snow scenery at the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Jingpin)

Tourists play with snow on the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2024 shows a view of the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2024 shows tourists visiting the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

