People enjoy snow scenery in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
A tourist enjoys snow scenery on the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Tourists enjoy snow scenery on the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
Tourists take a selfie on the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2024 shows tourists visiting the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Tourists take a selfie on the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
Tourists enjoy snow scenery at the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Jingpin)
Tourists play with snow on the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2024 shows a view of the snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
