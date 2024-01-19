Snow scenery of East Amherst, U.S.
Photo taken on Jan. 18, 2024 shows backyard of one residential building shrouded in snow in East Amherst, Erie county, New York State, the United States. (Photo by Xuehong Lyu/Xinhua)
A resident removes snow with a snow blower in East Amherst, Erie county, New York State, the United States, on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xuehong Lyu/Xinhua)
A snowplow removes snow in East Amherst, Erie county, New York State, the United States, on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xuehong Lyu/Xinhua)
A resident removes snow with a snow blower in East Amherst, Erie county, New York State, the United States, on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xuehong Lyu/Xinhua)
A resident removes snow in East Amherst, Erie county, New York State, the United States, on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xuehong Lyu/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- People enjoy snow scenery in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
- In pics: rime scenery at Benxi Water Cave scenic area in China's Liaoning
- China's ice, snow industry sees robust growth
- Snow-themed travel proves big draw among tourists
- Harbin extravaganza boosts China's ice-and-snow economy
- Tourists enjoy New Year holiday at Harbin Ice-Snow World
- Rendezvous with snow refreshes landscapes in China
- Splendid aerial view of winter in Harbin
- Bashan Grand Canyon in SW China's Sichuan blanketed in snow
- Aerial view of snowy Wudang Mountains
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.