Snow scenery of East Amherst, U.S.

Xinhua) 09:07, January 19, 2024

Photo taken on Jan. 18, 2024 shows backyard of one residential building shrouded in snow in East Amherst, Erie county, New York State, the United States. (Photo by Xuehong Lyu/Xinhua)

A resident removes snow with a snow blower in East Amherst, Erie county, New York State, the United States, on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xuehong Lyu/Xinhua)

A snowplow removes snow in East Amherst, Erie county, New York State, the United States, on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xuehong Lyu/Xinhua)

A resident removes snow with a snow blower in East Amherst, Erie county, New York State, the United States, on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xuehong Lyu/Xinhua)

A resident removes snow in East Amherst, Erie county, New York State, the United States, on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Xuehong Lyu/Xinhua)

