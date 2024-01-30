Snow scenery of Wudalianchi Geopark in Heihe, NE China

This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2024 shows a view of the Wudalianchi Geopark in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Wudalianchi Geopark features 14 volcanoes and five major volcanic barrier lakes. The geopark boasts a complete set of volcanic landforms, making it a natural volcano museum. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A visitor enjoys the snow scenery of the Wudalianchi Geopark in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 29, 2024. The Wudalianchi Geopark features 14 volcanoes and five major volcanic barrier lakes. The geopark boasts a complete set of volcanic landforms, making it a natural volcano museum. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

