Flower-themed fairs held in Chengdu to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year
This photo taken on Feb. 5, 2024 shows a scene during a flower fair at a park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Flower-themed fairs are being held in Chengdu to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2024 shows a flower fair in a street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Flower-themed fairs are being held in Chengdu to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
People buy a flower-shaped knit decoration at a flower fair at a park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2024. Flower-themed fairs are being held in Chengdu to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A dealer introduces flowers to customers at a flower fair in a street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Flower-themed fairs are being held in Chengdu to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A dealer introduces flowers to customers at a flower fair at a park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2024. Flower-themed fairs are being held in Chengdu to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A dealer prepares a bouquet at a flower fair in a street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Flower-themed fairs are being held in Chengdu to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
People visit a flower fair at a park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2024. Flower-themed fairs are being held in Chengdu to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A visitor selects flowers at a flower fair at a park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2024. Flower-themed fairs are being held in Chengdu to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
This photo taken on Feb. 5, 2024 shows a flower-shaped installation at a flower fair in a street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Flower-themed fairs are being held in Chengdu to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
