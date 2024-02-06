Light installations established to mark upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Jinan

Xinhua) 09:35, February 06, 2024

Tourists walk past light installations at a park in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2024. Light installations were established here to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

