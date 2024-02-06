Lantern making thrives in Hebei ahead of Chinese New Year

Ecns.cn) 13:23, February 06, 2024

Villagers make red lanterns in Tuntou Village of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

The village of Tuntou has been famous for its lantern production, which accounts for 80 percent of lantern making in China.

