Lantern dragon dance staged in Zhejiang to celebrate upcoming Chinese Spring Festival
A man presides over a blessing ceremony in front of the Ancestral Hall of the Zhou family in Fengjiangzhou Village of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2024. The lantern dragon dance, a local traditional custom, was staged here on Monday in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 5, 2024 shows actors performing lantern dragon dance at a square in Fengjiangzhou Village of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The lantern dragon dance, a local traditional custom, was staged here on Monday in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 5, 2024 shows actors performing lantern dragon dance at a square in Fengjiangzhou Village of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The lantern dragon dance, a local traditional custom, was staged here on Monday in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 5, 2024 shows actors performing lantern dragon dance in front of the Ancestral Hall of the Zhou family in Fengjiangzhou Village of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The lantern dragon dance, a local traditional custom, was staged here on Monday in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 5, 2024 shows actors performing lantern dragon dance in front of the Ancestral Hall of the Zhou family in Fengjiangzhou Village of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The lantern dragon dance, a local traditional custom, was staged here on Monday in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Actors upholding a lantern dragon parade in Fengjiangzhou Village of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2024. The lantern dragon dance, a local traditional custom, was staged here on Monday in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
A child watch a lantern dragon dance in Fengjiangzhou Village of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2024. The lantern dragon dance, a local traditional custom, was staged here on Monday in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
