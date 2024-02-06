Hunan villages welcome upcoming Spring Festival with "village gala", parade performances

Xinhua) 08:55, February 06, 2024

Villagers prepare for a "village gala" held in Hualin Village of Henglongqiao Town, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Local villagers in Henglongqiao Town participated in celebrations including the "village gala" and parade performances to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Villagers perform dragon dance at a parade to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Henglongqiao Village of Henglongqiao Town, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Local villagers in Henglongqiao Town participated in celebrations including the "village gala" and parade performances to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A villager performs at a "village gala" held in Hualin Village of Henglongqiao Town, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Local villagers in Henglongqiao Town participated in celebrations including the "village gala" and parade performances to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A villager records a "village gala" held in Hualin Village of Henglongqiao Town, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Local villagers in Henglongqiao Town participated in celebrations including the "village gala" and parade performances to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo shows villagers performing dragon dance at a parade to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Henglongqiao Village of Henglongqiao Town, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Local villagers in Henglongqiao Town participated in celebrations including the "village gala" and parade performances to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Villagers perform at a "village gala" held in Hualin Village of Henglongqiao Town, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Local villagers in Henglongqiao Town participated in celebrations including the "village gala" and parade performances to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Villagers perform at a "village gala" held in Hualin Village of Henglongqiao Town, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Local villagers in Henglongqiao Town participated in celebrations including the "village gala" and parade performances to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Villagers perform at a parade to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Henglongqiao Village of Henglongqiao Town, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Local villagers in Henglongqiao Town participated in celebrations including the "village gala" and parade performances to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A villager promotes local specialty during a "village gala" held in Hualin Village of Henglongqiao Town, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Local villagers in Henglongqiao Town participated in celebrations including the "village gala" and parade performances to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo shows a "village gala" held in Hualin Village of Henglongqiao Town, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Local villagers in Henglongqiao Town participated in celebrations including the "village gala" and parade performances to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo shows villagers performing at a parade to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Henglongqiao Village of Henglongqiao Town, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Local villagers in Henglongqiao Town participated in celebrations including the "village gala" and parade performances to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Children are seen at a parade to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Henglongqiao Village of Henglongqiao Town, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Local villagers in Henglongqiao Town participated in celebrations including the "village gala" and parade performances to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Villagers perform dragon dance at a parade to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Henglongqiao Village of Henglongqiao Town, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Local villagers in Henglongqiao Town participated in celebrations including the "village gala" and parade performances to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

