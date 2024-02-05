Spring Festival decorations seen at Chinatown in Indonesia
This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2024 shows the Old Shanghai Sedayu City decorated with the Year of the Dragon decorations in Jakarta, Indonesia. As the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, approaches, the festive atmosphere gradually permeates the air of the Chinatown and many business districts in Jakarta. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
People walk past the Year of the Dragon decorations in Pantjoran Chinatown PIK in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 4, 2024. As the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, approaches, the festive atmosphere gradually permeates the air of the Chinatown and many business districts in Jakarta. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2024 shows a booth selling Spring Festival decorations at the Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia. As the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, approaches, the festive atmosphere gradually permeates the air of the Chinatown and many business districts in Jakarta. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
People walk past booths selling Spring Festival decorations at the Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 4, 2024. As the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, approaches, the festive atmosphere gradually permeates the air of the Chinatown and many business districts in Jakarta. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
