Mongolia holds cultural events to mark Chinese Spring Festival, bilateral friendship
ULAN BATOR, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- A series of cultural events entitled "Happy Chinese New Year" to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival and the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Mongolia were officially launched here on Sunday.
China-Mongolia relations have flourished and gained momentum in recent years. The two heads of state and prime ministers of the two countries have maintained close contact, Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan said at the launching event.
The launching event was co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the Ministry of Culture of Mongolia, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism of Mongolia, the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia, and the Nanjing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.
Professional skiers performed a traditional Chinese dragon dance, and Chinese artists performed Chinese songs, dances and magic shows at the event.
Photos
Related Stories
- University of Rwanda hosts event to celebrate Chinese Spring Festival
- Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: get some meat
- Lantern show held to greet upcoming Spring Festival at Zhengding ancient city in N China
- Young Chinese drive new Spring Festival shopping trends
- Celebrating Chinese New Year with friends across the globe
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.