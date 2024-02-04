Home>>
Celebrating Chinese New Year with friends across the globe
(People's Daily Online) 15:16, February 04, 2024
A group of international enthusiasts showcased their skills in Chinese folk arts, Kung Fu, folk songs, and rap, expressing their admiration for China and extending Chinese New Year greetings to all at the 2024 China Online Audiovisual Annual Gala on Feb. 3, 2024.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
Photos
