We Are China

Pic story: couple's homecoming journey for family reunion in Spring Festival

Xinhua) 14:55, February 04, 2024

Long Chunxiang (1st L) hugs her son in Ladong Village of Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Min Deshui and his wife Long Chunxiang hailing from southwest China's Guizhou Province have been working in Tonglu County of east China's Zhejiang Province for 11 years.

The couple on Thursday began their homecoming journey by taking the high-speed train G4835 from Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang, to Kaili in Guizhou, which took them less than eight hours. After traveling over 1,500 kilometers by train, they took a car to their hometown in Ladong Village of Jinping County.

With more convenient traffic, migrant workers now spend less time traveling for family reunion in Spring Festival, Min said.

Min Deshui (2nd L) and Long Chunxiang (4th L) pose for a family photo in Ladong Village of Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Min Deshui and Long Chunxiang wait to take the train G4835 at Hangzhou East Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Min Deshui and Long Chunxiang take the train G4835 on Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Min Deshui and Long Chunxiang walk out of Kaili South Railway Station in Kaili, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Min Deshui and Long Chunxiang bid farewell to staff members of Hangzhou East Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Min Deshui and Long Chunxiang prepare to dine with their family in Ladong Village of Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers from Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province pose for a group photo before taking the train G4835 at Hangzhou East Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Min Deshui calls his family aboard the train G4835 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Passengers show the Chinese character "Fu", which means "good fortune", aboard the train G4835 on Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Min Deshui (2nd R) and Long Chunxiang (1st R) show the Chinese character "Fu", which means "good fortune", aboard the train G4835 on Feb. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 1, 2024 shows the train G4835 running on a railway bridge in Taipan Town, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wu Jibin/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)