Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: clean the house
(People's Daily Online) 14:55, February 02, 2024
The festive holiday atmosphere in China has gotten stronger since the beginning of the twelfth month of the lunar year, as Chinese people gear up for the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year.
The countdown to the Spring Festival usually starts on the 23rd day of the twelfth month of the lunar year, when Chinese people get busier with preparations for the festival and observe traditional folk customs in the country.
On the 24th Day of the 12th Lunar Month, Clean the House
On the 24th day of the twelfth lunar month, it is convention for Chinese people to clean their houses. The custom is said to symbolize cleaning away the dirt and filth of the past year so as to embrace a brand new beginning.
