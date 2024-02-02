Official extends festive greetings to returned overseas Chinese, family of overseas Chinese

Xinhua) 13:28, February 02, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Wan Lijun, chairman of the 11th committee of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (ACFROC), on Friday extended greetings to overseas Chinese who have moved back to the motherland, as well as to Chinese people living overseas and their families, ahead of the forthcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Reflecting on 2023, Wan highlighted the unwavering efforts of overseas Chinese who have returned home and advanced their careers, resulting in new accomplishments.

Over the past year, the ACFROC has organized a series of activities focusing on the economy, talent, and science and technology, Wan noted, adding that it has promoted Chinese culture among Chinese people who have moved back to the motherland, and safeguarded their interests according to the law.

Wan pledged more efforts to better serve overseas Chinese who have returned home and reaffirmed the ACFROC's commitment to celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with real action.

