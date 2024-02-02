Feature: Dragon Year Spring Festival celebration attracts people in Zimbabwe

Xinhua) 09:00, February 02, 2024

Zimbabwean students learn Chinese martial arts from a member of a visiting troupe from the Henan Provincial Shaolin Wushu Training Center during a cultural exchange event in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo by Tafara Mugwara/Xinhua)

HARARE, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- A cultural exchange event was held in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, on Wednesday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival of the Year of the Dragon.

The event at the China-Zimbabwe Friendship High School in Hatcliffe of Harare was attended by Chinese Ambassador Zhou Ding, and Zimbabwe's Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerai Moyo, among others.

Vibrant local dances and drum performance by students from a school entertained the Chinese guests while Zimbabweans were awed by a Chinese martial arts performance by a visiting troupe from the Henan Provincial Shaolin Wushu Training Center, a magic show and Chinese dances.

"These performances will open a window for you to the magnificent world of Chinese art and culture. Hope you all enjoy it and I wish you all realize your dreams in the future, and contribute to the modernization and industrialization of Zimbabwe," said Zhou.

Zhou reaffirmed China's support for Zimbabwe's development, especially in the education sector.

For his part, Moyo said the celebration helps strengthen the bonds between the two countries and highlights the importance of diversity and inclusiveness of Zimbabwe's educational institutions.

"By celebrating the Chinese New Year together, we not only honor the Chinese community, but also foster a sense of unity amongst all of us. Education is a powerful tool that breaks down boundaries and broadens horizons. It enables us to embrace different cultures, traditions and perspectives, promoting a global mindset that is essential in today's interconnected world," he said.

At the scene, local students attending the event enjoyed the opportunity to learn Chinese martial arts from the visiting troupe.

"Today I joined the Chinese Kung Fu group. The martial art is difficult, but it's amazing. I would like to join again," said Brenda Moyo, a student from the school.

Another student from the school, 20 year-old Benon Jairos, said this was his first time to attend a Spring Festival celebration.

"I really enjoyed this event. The Chinese martial arts troupe showed us how they do martial arts, and I really enjoyed it to such an extent that I would like to join the martial arts team," said Jairos.

The 2024 Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, will fall on Feb. 10, kicking off the Year of the Dragon.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)