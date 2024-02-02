Spring Festival TV gala to delight global audience with traditional culture, cutting-edge tech

Xinhua) 08:30, February 02, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- This year's Spring Festival TV gala, an annual celebratory show staged and televised by the China Media Group (CMG), will kick off at 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 (Beijing Time).

The gala will air on CMG TV, radio channels and social media, as well as on more than 1,000 public screens in over 100 Chinese cities, and on more than 3,000 public screens in 70 cities across 34 other countries, according to a CMG press conference on Thursday.

The 2024 TV gala will highlight a fusion of traditional Chinese culture and modern art forms, and utilize cutting-edge technologies such as extended reality and immersive stage interaction technologies.

Citing the varied demands of different end-user devices, CMG production team member Jiang Wenbo said that this year's gala will be broadcast in ultra-high resolution and offer an immersive audiovisual feast for Chinese audiences at home and abroad.

The China Global Television Network has also partnered with more than 1,500 media outlets across 200 countries and regions to air and report on the gala via its English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Russian channels, as well as its social media platforms in 68 different languages.

The 2024 Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, will fall on Feb. 10, kicking off the Year of the Dragon.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)